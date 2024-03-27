Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS List Resources is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. cloud-nuke is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing AWS inventory work on a budget or running lightweight asset discovery should start here; AWS List Resources gives you JSON-enumerated resources across accounts and regions without licensing friction, and the 176 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among engineers who just need the catalog, not a commercial CASPM. The Python-based approach means you control the execution environment and can integrate output directly into your existing pipelines without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need prioritization, risk scoring, or attack surface analysis layered on top of inventory; this tool stops at enumeration and leaves the hard work to you.
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS test environments will get immediate value from cloud-nuke because it actually deletes resources at scale instead of just flagging them, cutting cloud waste before it becomes a budget crisis. With 3,028 GitHub stars and active use across teams running dozens of test accounts, the tool proves its reliability for bulk resource cleanup that manual deletion can't match. Skip this if you need fine-grained RBAC controls or want to prevent deletions across certain resources; cloud-nuke is a bulldozer, not a scalpel, and requires disciplined account segmentation to avoid accidents.
A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.
A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges.
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Common questions about comparing AWS List Resources vs cloud-nuke for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AWS List Resources: A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format..
cloud-nuke: A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS List Resources is open-source with 176 GitHub stars. cloud-nuke is open-source with 3,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS List Resources and cloud-nuke serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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