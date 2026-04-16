ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

AWS List Resources: A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.