Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ApexaiQ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ApexaiQ. AWS List Resources is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing AWS inventory work on a budget or running lightweight asset discovery should start here; AWS List Resources gives you JSON-enumerated resources across accounts and regions without licensing friction, and the 176 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among engineers who just need the catalog, not a commercial CASPM. The Python-based approach means you control the execution environment and can integrate output directly into your existing pipelines without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need prioritization, risk scoring, or attack surface analysis layered on top of inventory; this tool stops at enumeration and leaves the hard work to you.
Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform.
A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.
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Common questions about comparing ApexaiQ vs AWS List Resources for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..
AWS List Resources: A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ApexaiQ is developed by ApexaiQ. AWS List Resources is open-source with 176 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ApexaiQ and AWS List Resources serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: ApexaiQ is Commercial while AWS List Resources is Free, AWS List Resources is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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