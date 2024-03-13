AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

Penetration testers and cloud security architects validating IAM misconfiguration risk should use AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods to map real attack chains before an adversary does; the iam:CreatePolicyVersion technique alone demonstrates a gap most organizations miss in their permission audits. With 923 GitHub stars and active community validation, this documentation has earned credibility where vendor-supplied security guides often gloss over the mechanics. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on AWS policy experience or needs a guided remediation workflow; this is reference material for practitioners who already know what they're looking for.