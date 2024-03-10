AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams building on AWS with TypeScript or Node.js will get real value from AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK because it eliminates the manual work of writing least-privilege policies by hand, replacing guesswork with predefined constants tied directly to your infrastructure code. The 154 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this is genuinely used in production, not abandoned. Skip this if your organization hasn't committed to CDK or still manages IAM through the console; the payoff only materializes when policy generation is baked into your deployment pipeline.
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler
AWS teams managing credential sprawl without dedicated IAM governance tooling should deploy AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler; it solves the specific problem of orphaned access keys staying active indefinitely by automating enforcement of key rotation policies at zero cost. The function runs natively on Lambda with no additional infrastructure or licensing, making it practical for teams that lack budget for commercial IAM lifecycle tools. Skip this if you need centralized policy reporting across multiple cloud providers or fine-grained exceptions workflows; this is automation for rotation enforcement, not a policy management platform.
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK vs AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler for your identity governance and administration needs.
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler: A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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