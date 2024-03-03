Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Commvault Salesforce Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design. Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat Salesforce as a critical system will want Commvault Salesforce Backup primarily for its multi-org management and sandbox seeding capabilities, which let you replicate production environments for testing without manual work. FedRAMP High compliance and air-gapped immutable storage address the compliance requirements that typically force Salesforce backup decisions in regulated industries. The tool's strength in recovery execution and continuous monitoring (RC.RP and DE.CM) is genuine, though it prioritizes incident response over proactive threat prevention compared to some competitors. Pass on this if your organization needs integrated backup across ten different SaaS platforms; Commvault's Salesforce coverage is deep but the broader platform tax is real.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat Salesforce as a critical system will want Commvault Salesforce Backup primarily for its multi-org management and sandbox seeding capabilities, which let you replicate production environments for testing without manual work. FedRAMP High compliance and air-gapped immutable storage address the compliance requirements that typically force Salesforce backup decisions in regulated industries. The tool's strength in recovery execution and continuous monitoring (RC.RP and DE.CM) is genuine, though it prioritizes incident response over proactive threat prevention compared to some competitors. Pass on this if your organization needs integrated backup across ten different SaaS platforms; Commvault's Salesforce coverage is deep but the broader platform tax is real.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Commvault Salesforce Backup for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Commvault Salesforce Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Commvault Salesforce Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Commvault Salesforce Backup is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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