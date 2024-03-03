Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design. Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat Salesforce as a critical system will want Commvault Salesforce Backup primarily for its multi-org management and sandbox seeding capabilities, which let you replicate production environments for testing without manual work. FedRAMP High compliance and air-gapped immutable storage address the compliance requirements that typically force Salesforce backup decisions in regulated industries. The tool's strength in recovery execution and continuous monitoring (RC.RP and DE.CM) is genuine, though it prioritizes incident response over proactive threat prevention compared to some competitors. Pass on this if your organization needs integrated backup across ten different SaaS platforms; Commvault's Salesforce coverage is deep but the broader platform tax is real.