Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Salesforce Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat Salesforce as a critical system will want Commvault Salesforce Backup primarily for its multi-org management and sandbox seeding capabilities, which let you replicate production environments for testing without manual work. FedRAMP High compliance and air-gapped immutable storage address the compliance requirements that typically force Salesforce backup decisions in regulated industries. The tool's strength in recovery execution and continuous monitoring (RC.RP and DE.CM) is genuine, though it prioritizes incident response over proactive threat prevention compared to some competitors. Pass on this if your organization needs integrated backup across ten different SaaS platforms; Commvault's Salesforce coverage is deep but the broader platform tax is real.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Commvault Salesforce Backup for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Commvault Salesforce Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Commvault Salesforce Backup differentiates with Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Salesforce Backup is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Commvault Salesforce Backup integrates with Salesforce, Microsoft 365, HPE Proliant. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Commvault Salesforce Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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