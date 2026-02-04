Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Commvault Salesforce Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.