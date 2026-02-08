Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is Commercial while AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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