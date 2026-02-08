Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.