Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Commvault Air Gap Protect is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against ransomware need Air Gap Protect's physical separation of backups from production networks, which turns recovery from an assumption into a guarantee when primary systems are encrypted. The three-tier storage architecture with immutable Retention Lock policies and zero-trust access controls directly addresses NIST PR.DS and PR.IR, the two functions most often compromised in ransomware incidents. Skip this if your organization hasn't experienced a breach or lives in a regulatory environment where air-gapped backup isn't mandatory; the operational overhead and cost of maintaining isolated storage isn't justified for teams still building basic backup hygiene.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Commvault Air Gap Protect for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Commvault Air Gap Protect: Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Commvault Air Gap Protect serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Commvault Air Gap Protect is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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