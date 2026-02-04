Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Air Gap Protect is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against ransomware need Air Gap Protect's physical separation of backups from production networks, which turns recovery from an assumption into a guarantee when primary systems are encrypted. The three-tier storage architecture with immutable Retention Lock policies and zero-trust access controls directly addresses NIST PR.DS and PR.IR, the two functions most often compromised in ransomware incidents. Skip this if your organization hasn't experienced a breach or lives in a regulatory environment where air-gapped backup isn't mandatory; the operational overhead and cost of maintaining isolated storage isn't justified for teams still building basic backup hygiene.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs Commvault Air Gap Protect for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Commvault Air Gap Protect: Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. Commvault Air Gap Protect differentiates with Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Air Gap Protect is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and Commvault Air Gap Protect serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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