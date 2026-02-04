Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..

Commvault Air Gap Protect: Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.