Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Air Gap Protect is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against ransomware need Air Gap Protect's physical separation of backups from production networks, which turns recovery from an assumption into a guarantee when primary systems are encrypted. The three-tier storage architecture with immutable Retention Lock policies and zero-trust access controls directly addresses NIST PR.DS and PR.IR, the two functions most often compromised in ransomware incidents. Skip this if your organization hasn't experienced a breach or lives in a regulatory environment where air-gapped backup isn't mandatory; the operational overhead and cost of maintaining isolated storage isn't justified for teams still building basic backup hygiene.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Commvault Air Gap Protect for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Commvault Air Gap Protect: Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in data deduplication. Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Commvault Air Gap Protect differentiates with Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Air Gap Protect is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Commvault Air Gap Protect serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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