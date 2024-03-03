Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.

Cohesity Gaia

Mid-market and enterprise teams buried in unstructured backup data will get real value from Cohesity Gaia because natural language search actually works across millions of files without forcing you to build new infrastructure or hire data engineers. The tool covers the hard part of incident recovery (RC.RP) by letting analysts find relevant evidence fast, and its retrieval-augmented generation meaningfully reduces the hallucinations that kill trust in AI-powered search. Skip this if your backup strategy doesn't yet include organized snapshots across cloud and on-premises systems, or if you need real-time threat detection rather than forensic analysis of data you've already retained.