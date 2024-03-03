Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity Gaia is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams buried in unstructured backup data will get real value from Cohesity Gaia because natural language search actually works across millions of files without forcing you to build new infrastructure or hire data engineers. The tool covers the hard part of incident recovery (RC.RP) by letting analysts find relevant evidence fast, and its retrieval-augmented generation meaningfully reduces the hallucinations that kill trust in AI-powered search. Skip this if your backup strategy doesn't yet include organized snapshots across cloud and on-premises systems, or if you need real-time threat detection rather than forensic analysis of data you've already retained.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
AI-powered search and analysis tool for enterprise backup data
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity Gaia for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity Gaia: AI-powered search and analysis tool for enterprise backup data. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Natural language conversational search across backup data, AI-powered document summarization and analysis, Role-based access control with permission-aware responses..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity Gaia serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity Gaia is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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