Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid workloads across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises infrastructure should choose Cohesity Cloud Protection Services for its virtual air gap implementation, which isolates backup storage from production systems to stop ransomware lateral movement without requiring separate infrastructure. SOC 2 Type II compliance and immutable storage backed by policy automation deliver the data security controls that regulators expect. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and incident response rather than recovery; Cohesity prioritizes the RC and PR functions in NIST CSF 2.0 over front-line threat prevention.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity Cloud Protection Services for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services: Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable and tamper-resistant backup storage, Policy-based backup automation, Cross-source search and legal hold..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity Cloud Protection Services serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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