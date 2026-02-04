Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid workloads across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises infrastructure should choose Cohesity Cloud Protection Services for its virtual air gap implementation, which isolates backup storage from production systems to stop ransomware lateral movement without requiring separate infrastructure. SOC 2 Type II compliance and immutable storage backed by policy automation deliver the data security controls that regulators expect. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and incident response rather than recovery; Cohesity prioritizes the RC and PR functions in NIST CSF 2.0 over front-line threat prevention.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Cohesity Cloud Protection Services for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services: Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable and tamper-resistant backup storage, Policy-based backup automation, Cross-source search and legal hold..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services differentiates with Immutable and tamper-resistant backup storage, Policy-based backup automation, Cross-source search and legal hold.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services integrates with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Slack, Box and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Cohesity Cloud Protection Services serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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