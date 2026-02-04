Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid workloads across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises infrastructure should choose Cohesity Cloud Protection Services for its virtual air gap implementation, which isolates backup storage from production systems to stop ransomware lateral movement without requiring separate infrastructure. SOC 2 Type II compliance and immutable storage backed by policy automation deliver the data security controls that regulators expect. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and incident response rather than recovery; Cohesity prioritizes the RC and PR functions in NIST CSF 2.0 over front-line threat prevention.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs Cohesity Cloud Protection Services for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services: Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable and tamper-resistant backup storage, Policy-based backup automation, Cross-source search and legal hold..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services differentiates with Immutable and tamper-resistant backup storage, Policy-based backup automation, Cross-source search and legal hold.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure integrates with Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Wasabi, Backblaze. Cohesity Cloud Protection Services integrates with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Slack, Box and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and Cohesity Cloud Protection Services serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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