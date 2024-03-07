Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS CloudTrail is a free security information and event management tool. Datadog Cloud SIEM is a commercial security information and event management tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams that need immutable audit logs for compliance and incident response should start with CloudTrail; it's free, ships with AWS, and captures every API call across your account, making it the baseline that most security programs build on. The service is SOC 2 Type II certified and satisfies most regulatory audit requirements without additional tooling. Skip CloudTrail if you're looking for behavioral threat detection or real-time alerting on suspicious activity; it's a log collection engine, not an analytics platform, so you'll need a SIEM or security data lake downstream to actually find the signal in the noise.
Security teams already running Datadog for infrastructure and application observability should adopt Cloud SIEM to correlate security events with the underlying systems generating them; this eliminates the blind spot of traditional SIEMs that ingest logs in isolation. The platform covers continuous monitoring and incident response (NIST DE.CM and RS.MA), with multi-cloud log ingestion across AWS, Azure, and GCP built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or compliance reporting; Cloud SIEM is built for detection speed and operational context, not exhaustive audit trails.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudTrail vs Datadog Cloud SIEM for your security information and event management needs.
AWS CloudTrail: Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments..
Datadog Cloud SIEM: Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Security log ingestion and analysis, Threat detection rules, Security event monitoring..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS CloudTrail and Datadog Cloud SIEM serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Log Management. Key differences: AWS CloudTrail is Free while Datadog Cloud SIEM is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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