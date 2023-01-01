Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Datadog Cloud SIEM: Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Security log ingestion and analysis, Threat detection rules, Security event monitoring..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.