AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Datadog Cloud SIEM: Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Security log ingestion and analysis, Threat detection rules, Security event monitoring..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.