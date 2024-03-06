Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS CloudHSM is a free key management tool. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager is a commercial secrets management tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.
Enterprise teams managing secrets across IBM Cloud infrastructure will value IBM Cloud Secrets Manager for its single-tenant isolation model, which eliminates the blast radius risk of shared multi-tenant vaults. The HSM-backed PKI and dedicated instance architecture directly address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing secrets into a shared environment. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic secrets engine; IBM Cloud Secrets Manager assumes you're already committed to IBM's ecosystem and integrates tightly with their toolchains and Key Protect service rather than standing alone.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudHSM vs IBM Cloud Secrets Manager for your key management needs.
AWS CloudHSM: Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS..
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager: Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS CloudHSM and IBM Cloud Secrets Manager serve similar Key Management use cases. Key differences: AWS CloudHSM is Free while IBM Cloud Secrets Manager is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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