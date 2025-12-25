Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

IBM Cloud Secrets Manager: Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.