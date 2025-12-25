Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager is a commercial secrets management tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Enterprise teams managing secrets across IBM Cloud infrastructure will value IBM Cloud Secrets Manager for its single-tenant isolation model, which eliminates the blast radius risk of shared multi-tenant vaults. The HSM-backed PKI and dedicated instance architecture directly address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing secrets into a shared environment. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic secrets engine; IBM Cloud Secrets Manager assumes you're already committed to IBM's ecosystem and integrates tightly with their toolchains and Key Protect service rather than standing alone.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs IBM Cloud Secrets Manager for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager: Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) differentiates with Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager differentiates with Single-tenant dedicated instance with data isolation, Dynamic and static secrets lifecycle management, API keys, credentials, certificates, and text secret types.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager is developed by IBM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) integrates with Alibaba Cloud ECS (Elastic Compute Service), Alibaba Cloud RDS (ApsaraDB RDS), Alibaba Cloud OSS (Object Storage Service), Alibaba Cloud NAS, Alibaba Cloud MaxCompute and 4 more. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager integrates with HashiCorp Vault, IBM Key Protect, IBM Cloud Activity Tracker, IBM Cloud Toolchains, IBM Cloud Event Notifications and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and IBM Cloud Secrets Manager serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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