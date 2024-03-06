Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.

Cryptsoft KMIP SDKs

Mid-market and enterprise product teams embedding key management into their own platforms will get the most from Cryptsoft KMIP SDKs; the OASIS KMIP standard compliance eliminates vendor lock-in and lets you ship standards-based key handling without rebuilding it from scratch. The 30+ integrations across storage, databases, and security vendors validate that the SDKs actually work in production environments, not just labs. Skip this if you're looking for a turnkey key management service rather than SDK components to build with; Cryptsoft is for vendors and large organizations that need to ship KMIP-capable products, not for teams that want to outsource key management entirely.