Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Cryptsoft KMIP SDKs: KMIP SDKs enabling standards-based enterprise key mgmt in vendor products. built by Cryptsoft. Core capabilities include KMIP client SDK for embedding KMIP support in vendor products, KMIP server SDK for building KMIP server capabilities, KMIP C server implementation..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.