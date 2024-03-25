Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.

FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance

Startups and SMBs pursuing CMMC certification or DoD contracts need FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance because it automates the tedious inventory-to-control mapping and evidence linking that kills momentum on compliance projects. The platform generates System Security Plans and tracks SPRS scores in real time, cutting weeks off the typical assessment cycle. Skip this if your organization is still debating whether compliance matters; FutureFeed assumes you're already committed and need to move fast.