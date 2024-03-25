Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance is a commercial compliance management tool by FutureFeed.co. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance
Startups and SMBs pursuing CMMC certification or DoD contracts need FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance because it automates the tedious inventory-to-control mapping and evidence linking that kills momentum on compliance projects. The platform generates System Security Plans and tracks SPRS scores in real time, cutting weeks off the typical assessment cycle. Skip this if your organization is still debating whether compliance matters; FutureFeed assumes you're already committed and need to move fast.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation
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Common questions about comparing AWS Audit Manager vs FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance for your compliance management needs.
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...
FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance: Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation. built by FutureFeed.co. Core capabilities include NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance tracking, Gap assessment and analysis, System Security Plan (SSP) generation..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Audit Manager is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance is developed by FutureFeed.co. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Audit Manager and FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance serve similar Compliance Management use cases: both are Compliance Management tools. Key differences: AWS Audit Manager is Free while FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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