Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and SMBs who need awareness training that actually sticks will find NINJIO's emotional profiling and monthly breach-based microlearning more effective than generic compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT and ID.RA requirements, and the one-click phishing reporter plus adaptive difficulty simulation create measurable behavior change faster than static modules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling detection and response; NINJIO's managed services are add-ons, not core strengths, and the focus here is purely changing how humans respond to threats.
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Wave vs NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels.
Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Wave and NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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