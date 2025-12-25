Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.