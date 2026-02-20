Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..

CyberSpara Digital PASS: Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with simulated scenarios. built by CyberSpara. Core capabilities include Gamified training environment with interactive scenarios, Dual-role gameplay as both player and hacker, AI-powered proficiency assessment..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.