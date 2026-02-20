Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. CyberSpara Digital PASS is a commercial security awareness training tool by CyberSpara. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
Startups and SMBs with fractured security cultures will see the fastest behavior change from CyberSpara Digital PASS because the dual-role gameplay actually makes people internalize attacker logic instead of just clicking through compliance checkboxes. The gamified environment with simulated scenarios hits NIST PR.AT (Awareness and Training) harder than lecture-based platforms because participation rates stay high and retention translates to fewer falling for phishing. Skip this if your organization already has mature security habits or needs to layer awareness training on top of endpoint detection and response; Digital PASS is pure behavioral change, not incident response orchestration.
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with simulated scenarios
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Wave vs CyberSpara Digital PASS for your security awareness training needs.
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
CyberSpara Digital PASS: Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with simulated scenarios. built by CyberSpara. Core capabilities include Gamified training environment with interactive scenarios, Dual-role gameplay as both player and hacker, AI-powered proficiency assessment..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training. CyberSpara Digital PASS differentiates with Gamified training environment with interactive scenarios, Dual-role gameplay as both player and hacker, AI-powered proficiency assessment.
Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. CyberSpara Digital PASS is developed by CyberSpara. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Wave and CyberSpara Digital PASS serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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