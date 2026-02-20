Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Awareways. Frame Security Phishing Triage is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Frame Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations
SMBs and mid-market teams that need phishing simulation with zero infrastructure lift should start with Awareways Social Engineering Simulations; the multi-vector approach spanning email, SMS, voice, and physical assessments catches the attack paths most competitors skip, and GDPR-compliant European data residency matters if your workforce spans the EU. The adaptive training engine personalizes follow-up based on individual failure patterns rather than broadcasting generic modules to everyone. Skip this if your organization demands a single vendor managing both simulation and downstream security awareness content library; Awareways is simulation-focused, leaving content curation to you.
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
AI-powered phishing triage platform for analyzing employee-reported emails.
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Social Engineering Simulations vs Frame Security Phishing Triage for your phishing simulation needs.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..
Frame Security Phishing Triage: AI-powered phishing triage platform for analyzing employee-reported emails. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Employee phishing report button (inbox add-on) for direct in-inbox reporting, AI-powered automated analysis of reported emails (headers, content, links, attachments), Centralized admin dashboard with org-wide visibility of all reported emails..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations. Frame Security Phishing Triage differentiates with Employee phishing report button (inbox add-on) for direct in-inbox reporting, AI-powered automated analysis of reported emails (headers, content, links, attachments), Centralized admin dashboard with org-wide visibility of all reported emails.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is developed by Awareways. Frame Security Phishing Triage is developed by Frame Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations and Frame Security Phishing Triage serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both cover Social Engineering, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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