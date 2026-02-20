Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..

Frame Security Phishing Triage: AI-powered phishing triage platform for analyzing employee-reported emails. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Employee phishing report button (inbox add-on) for direct in-inbox reporting, AI-powered automated analysis of reported emails (headers, content, links, attachments), Centralized admin dashboard with org-wide visibility of all reported emails..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.