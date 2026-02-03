Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..

Frame Security Phishing Triage: AI-powered phishing triage platform for analyzing employee-reported emails. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Employee phishing report button (inbox add-on) for direct in-inbox reporting, AI-powered automated analysis of reported emails (headers, content, links, attachments), Centralized admin dashboard with org-wide visibility of all reported emails..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.