Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Frame Security Phishing Triage is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Frame Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI-powered phishing triage platform for analyzing employee-reported emails.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Frame Security Phishing Triage for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Frame Security Phishing Triage: AI-powered phishing triage platform for analyzing employee-reported emails. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Employee phishing report button (inbox add-on) for direct in-inbox reporting, AI-powered automated analysis of reported emails (headers, content, links, attachments), Centralized admin dashboard with org-wide visibility of all reported emails..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Frame Security Phishing Triage differentiates with Employee phishing report button (inbox add-on) for direct in-inbox reporting, AI-powered automated analysis of reported emails (headers, content, links, attachments), Centralized admin dashboard with org-wide visibility of all reported emails.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Frame Security Phishing Triage is developed by Frame Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Frame Security Phishing Triage serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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