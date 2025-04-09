AwareGO Human Risk Assessment

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in generic phishing simulations should pick AwareGO Human Risk Assessment for its scenario-based methodology that actually measures behavioral change instead of just click rates. The platform covers both NIST awareness training and risk assessment, deploys in 18 languages across Microsoft Teams and Slack without LMS friction, and its content library was built by psychologists and ethical hackers rather than compliance checkbox factories. Skip this if your organization needs a unified awareness platform bundled with identity governance or insider risk detection; AwareGO is deliberately focused on the human risk assessment piece.