Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

AwareGO Human Risk Assessment: Human risk assessment and security awareness training platform. built by AwareGO. Core capabilities include Scenario-based human risk assessment methodology, Interactive multi-dimensional assessment scenarios, Phishing simulator with interactive teaching scenarios..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.