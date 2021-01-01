Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

XFA Device Security: BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices. built by XFA. Core capabilities include Automatic device discovery, Device security posture assessment, Self-service device onboarding..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.