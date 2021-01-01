Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. XFA Device Security is a commercial mobile device management tool by XFA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
SMB and mid-market teams managing BYOD and contractor devices will get the most from XFA Device Security because agentless monitoring actually works when you can't install agents on external hardware. The platform's pre-login compliance enforcement and automatic discovery handle the messy reality of devices you don't control, and integrations with Vanta and Drata mean compliance evidence flows directly into your audit workflow without manual export cycles. Skip this if your organization is primarily macOS and you need deep endpoint detection and response; XFA prioritizes asset visibility and posture over threat hunting.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs XFA Device Security for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
XFA Device Security: BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices. built by XFA. Core capabilities include Automatic device discovery, Device security posture assessment, Self-service device onboarding..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. XFA Device Security differentiates with Automatic device discovery, Device security posture assessment, Self-service device onboarding.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. XFA Device Security is developed by XFA founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS integrates with Dropbox, Google Drive, Safari. XFA Device Security integrates with Vanta, Drata, Trustcloud, Thoropass, Okta and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and XFA Device Security serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while XFA Device Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox