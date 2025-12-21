Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Avira Antivirus Security for Android
Android users who want free antivirus without paying for a VPN should pick Avira Antivirus Security for Android; the VPN comes included but capped at 100 MB daily, which means you're not subsidizing unused capacity. The free tier includes ransomware detection and a permissions manager that actually rates app privacy risk rather than just listing what apps request, which catches the mediocre apps most scanners miss. Skip this if you need continuous VPN coverage or rely on advanced features like camera/microphone blocking; those live behind the paid tier, so you're looking at a free antivirus that upsells rather than a genuinely free security suite.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Security for Android vs Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android differentiates with Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks. Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is developed by Avira. Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android and Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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