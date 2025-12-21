Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..

Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.