Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Huawei MDM Security is a commercial mobile device management tool by Huawei Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous Android fleets with Huawei devices will find Huawei MDM Security valuable for its native support of HarmonyOS alongside Android Enterprise and AOSP, eliminating the friction of separate management layers. The platform covers PR.AA and PR.DS effectively through encrypted policy enforcement and per-app VPN controls, with deployment flexibility across hybrid environments. Skip this if your organization runs primarily iOS or requires deep Windows integration, or if you need threat detection beyond basic virus scanning; the mobile threat defense function is present but not the competitive advantage here.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Enterprise mobile device & app management platform for BYOD, COPE, and COBO
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs Huawei MDM Security for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
Huawei MDM Security: Enterprise mobile device & app management platform for BYOD, COPE, and COBO. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Mobile device management for Android Enterprise, Android AOSP, and Huawei HarmonyOS, Mobile application management with enterprise app store, Mobile content management (MCM)..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. Huawei MDM Security differentiates with Mobile device management for Android Enterprise, Android AOSP, and Huawei HarmonyOS, Mobile application management with enterprise app store, Mobile content management (MCM).
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. Huawei MDM Security is developed by Huawei Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and Huawei MDM Security serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while Huawei MDM Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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