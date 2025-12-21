Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

Huawei MDM Security: Enterprise mobile device & app management platform for BYOD, COPE, and COBO. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Mobile device management for Android Enterprise, Android AOSP, and Huawei HarmonyOS, Mobile application management with enterprise app store, Mobile content management (MCM)..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.