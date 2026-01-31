Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Aviatrix. Xiid Terniion is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Xiid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads
Enterprise security teams managing multicloud infrastructure will get the most from Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads because it enforces microsegmentation without requiring network redesign, letting you implement zero trust at scale without the operational chaos that typically follows. The product covers PR.AA and PR.IR across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously, with inline encryption and SmartGroups that actually adapt to workload changes instead of forcing manual policy rewrites. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud or prioritizes detection over access control; Aviatrix tilts heavily toward preventing lateral movement and assumes you have the infrastructure complexity to justify the investment.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Xiid Terniion because it eliminates lateral movement risk without forcing network redesigns, using outbound-only encrypted tunnels that work across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments simultaneously. The DoD Authority to Operate certification and triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption prove the vendor has cleared the highest compliance bar for zero trust implementation. Skip this if your organization needs visibility and detection as primary controls; Terniion prioritizes prevention and isolation over the monitoring and response functions that threat-hunting teams rely on.
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
Zero Trust network access solution using outbound-only encrypted connections
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads vs Xiid Terniion for your microsegmentation needs.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..
Xiid Terniion: Zero Trust network access solution using outbound-only encrypted connections. built by Xiid. Core capabilities include Outbound-only connections with no open ports or public IPs, Process-to-process tunnels at application level, Triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads differentiates with Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping. Xiid Terniion differentiates with Outbound-only connections with no open ports or public IPs, Process-to-process tunnels at application level, Triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is developed by Aviatrix. Xiid Terniion is developed by Xiid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads and Xiid Terniion serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both cover Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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