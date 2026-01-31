Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..

Xiid Terniion: Zero Trust network access solution using outbound-only encrypted connections. built by Xiid. Core capabilities include Outbound-only connections with no open ports or public IPs, Process-to-process tunnels at application level, Triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.