Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Sophos Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Sophos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams prioritizing ransomware prevention over post-breach investigation will see immediate value in Sophos Endpoint; its CryptoGuard engine stops file encryption attacks with automatic reversion and MBR protection, stopping the threat before it spreads. The prevention-first architecture with deep learning AI models means fewer alerts to triage and faster containment, reflected in strong NIST PR.PS and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your incident response process depends on rich forensic data from every endpoint attack; Sophos sacrifices some investigation depth for prevention speed, leaving RS.AN capabilities lighter than EDR-first competitors.
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AVG AntiVirus FREE vs Sophos Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
Sophos Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities. built by Sophos. Core capabilities include Deep learning AI models for threat detection and prevention, CryptoGuard anti-ransomware with automatic file reversion and MBR protection, Endpoint detection and response (EDR) for threat hunting and investigation..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG AntiVirus FREE differentiates with Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection. Sophos Endpoint differentiates with Deep learning AI models for threat detection and prevention, CryptoGuard anti-ransomware with automatic file reversion and MBR protection, Endpoint detection and response (EDR) for threat hunting and investigation.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. Sophos Endpoint is developed by Sophos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG AntiVirus FREE and Sophos Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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