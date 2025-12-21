Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

Sophos Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities. built by Sophos. Core capabilities include Deep learning AI models for threat detection and prevention, CryptoGuard anti-ransomware with automatic file reversion and MBR protection, Endpoint detection and response (EDR) for threat hunting and investigation..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.