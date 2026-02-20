Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. honeydet is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
Offensive security teams and red teamers validating honeypot deployments need honeydet to confirm their deceptions are actually fooling attackers. Written in Golang with multi-threaded request crafting, it efficiently fingerprints honeypot signatures across multiple instances, and the 103 GitHub stars indicate active use in the community. Skip this if you're looking for honeypot deployment itself; honeydet validates existing honeypots rather than standing one up.
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
A signature-based, multi-threaded honeypot detection tool written in Golang that identifies honeypots through crafted requests and response analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Aves Netsec Defused vs honeydet for your honeypots & deception needs.
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
honeydet: A signature-based, multi-threaded honeypot detection tool written in Golang that identifies honeypots through crafted requests and response analysis..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aves Netsec Defused is developed by Aves Netsec. honeydet is open-source with 103 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aves Netsec Defused and honeydet serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: honeydet is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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