Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. BW-Pot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
Security teams validating detection capabilities or running incident response tabletop exercises will find BW-Pot's value in its free deployment model and direct BigQuery integration for attack log analysis without infrastructure overhead. The automated logging pipeline eliminates manual log parsing, letting you focus on signal rather than collection. Skip this if you need production-grade deception at scale across network segments; BW-Pot's web-only scope means you're blind to non-HTTP attack vectors and lateral movement detection.
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Aves Netsec Defused vs BW-Pot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
BW-Pot: BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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