Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. BW-Pot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Security teams validating detection capabilities or running incident response tabletop exercises will find BW-Pot's value in its free deployment model and direct BigQuery integration for attack log analysis without infrastructure overhead. The automated logging pipeline eliminates manual log parsing, letting you focus on signal rather than collection. Skip this if you need production-grade deception at scale across network segments; BW-Pot's web-only scope means you're blind to non-HTTP attack vectors and lateral movement detection.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs BW-Pot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
BW-Pot: BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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