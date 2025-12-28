Avatier Password Bouncer: Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms. built by Avatier. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Advanced password policy enforcement beyond Active Directory defaults, Dictionary attack prevention across 25+ languages, Password synchronization across multiple systems and applications..

Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.