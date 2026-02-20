Avatao Phishing Awareness Training: Phishing awareness & simulation training for non-technical employees. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Short role-accessible training modules (5–10 minutes each), Phishing simulation and testing campaigns, Coverage of spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting scenarios..

Hook Security Hook Minute: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by Hook Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing testing with email templates, Instant video training feedback for phishing test failures, Training course library with varied content styles and topics..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.