Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

Hook Security Hook Minute: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by Hook Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing testing with email templates, Instant video training feedback for phishing test failures, Training course library with varied content styles and topics..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.