Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Avatao Phishing Awareness Training: Phishing awareness & simulation training for non-technical employees. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Short role-accessible training modules (5–10 minutes each), Phishing simulation and testing campaigns, Coverage of spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting scenarios..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.