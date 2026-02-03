Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Hook Security Hook Minute: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by Hook Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing testing with email templates, Instant video training feedback for phishing test failures, Training course library with varied content styles and topics..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.