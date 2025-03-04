Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Dr.Web is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Doctor Web. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Startups and SMBs looking to cover Windows, Mac, and Android endpoints without complex deployment will find Dr.Web's hybrid model and straightforward licensing practical. The vendor's own vxCube malware analysis lab and FixIt remediation tool give smaller teams visibility into what they're actually blocking rather than trusting vendor signatures alone. Skip this if you need advanced behavioral EDR or threat hunting; Dr.Web prioritizes signature-based detection and threat reporting over post-compromise investigation.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.
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Common questions about comparing Avast Free Antivirus vs Dr.Web for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Dr.Web: Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android. built by Doctor Web. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance. Dr.Web differentiates with Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection.
Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Dr.Web is developed by Doctor Web. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Free Antivirus and Dr.Web serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Android Security, Windows Security. Key differences: Avast Free Antivirus is Free while Dr.Web is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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