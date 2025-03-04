Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..

Dr.Web: Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android. built by Doctor Web. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.