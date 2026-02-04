Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Dr.Web is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Doctor Web. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Startups and SMBs looking to cover Windows, Mac, and Android endpoints without complex deployment will find Dr.Web's hybrid model and straightforward licensing practical. The vendor's own vxCube malware analysis lab and FixIt remediation tool give smaller teams visibility into what they're actually blocking rather than trusting vendor signatures alone. Skip this if you need advanced behavioral EDR or threat hunting; Dr.Web prioritizes signature-based detection and threat reporting over post-compromise investigation.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Dr.Web for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Dr.Web: Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android. built by Doctor Web. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. Dr.Web differentiates with Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Dr.Web is developed by Doctor Web. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and Dr.Web serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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