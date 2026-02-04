360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..

Dr.Web: Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android. built by Doctor Web. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.