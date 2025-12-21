Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.