Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs Avast Free Antivirus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response differentiates with Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools. Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response and Avast Free Antivirus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security. Key differences: Absolute Ransomware Response is Commercial while Avast Free Antivirus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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