Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Dr.Web is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Doctor Web. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Startups and SMBs looking to cover Windows, Mac, and Android endpoints without complex deployment will find Dr.Web's hybrid model and straightforward licensing practical. The vendor's own vxCube malware analysis lab and FixIt remediation tool give smaller teams visibility into what they're actually blocking rather than trusting vendor signatures alone. Skip this if you need advanced behavioral EDR or threat hunting; Dr.Web prioritizes signature-based detection and threat reporting over post-compromise investigation.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs Dr.Web for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
Dr.Web: Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android. built by Doctor Web. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response differentiates with Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools. Dr.Web differentiates with Antivirus protection for Windows, macOS, and Android, Online URL/link scanner for on-demand threat checking, Online file scanner for on-demand malware detection.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. Dr.Web is developed by Doctor Web. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response and Dr.Web serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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