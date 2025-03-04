Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Bitdefender Antivirus Free is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Small businesses and individual users on a tight security budget should pick Bitdefender Antivirus Free for its behavior-based malware detection, which catches zero-days before signature updates arrive. The vendor's 2,300+ employee team and Romanian headquarters mean this isn't a garage operation; the product has shipped real-world ransomware blocks across Android, Windows, and macOS simultaneously. Skip this if you need EDR with threat hunting or centralized management across dozens of devices; Bitdefender Free is endpoint protection only, built for single-user or small-team deployments where you're your own admin.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices
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Common questions about comparing Avast Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender Antivirus Free for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Bitdefender Antivirus Free: Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and isolation, Behavior-based malware detection, Virus scanning and removal..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance. Bitdefender Antivirus Free differentiates with Real-time threat detection and isolation, Behavior-based malware detection, Virus scanning and removal.
Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Bitdefender Antivirus Free is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Free Antivirus and Bitdefender Antivirus Free serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Android Security, Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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