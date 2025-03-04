Avast Free Antivirus

Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.