autoruns vs TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS

autoruns

autoruns

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS

TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS

EDR solution with automated threat detection, remediation, and integrated NGAV

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
autoruns
TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
TEHTRIS
Headquarters
Pessac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Windows
EDR
Endpoint Security
Malware Detection
Real Time Monitoring
SOAR
Threat Detection
Threat Intelligence
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

autoruns

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

autoruns vs TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between autoruns and TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS: EDR solution with automated threat detection, remediation, and integrated NGAV

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between autoruns vs TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS?

autoruns, TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS are all Endpoint Detection and Response solutions. autoruns A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login. TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS EDR solution with automated threat detection, remediation, and integrated NGAV. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: autoruns vs TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS?

The choice between autoruns vs TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS depends on your specific requirements. autoruns is free to use, while TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between autoruns vs TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS?

autoruns is Free, TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS is Commercial. autoruns offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is autoruns a good alternative to TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS?

Yes, autoruns can be considered as an alternative to TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS for Endpoint Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can autoruns and TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, autoruns and TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

