autoruns vs Tracee eBPF Runtime Security

autoruns

autoruns

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
Tracee eBPF Runtime Security

Tracee eBPF Runtime Security

Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
autoruns
Tracee eBPF Runtime Security
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
4,043
Last Commit
Sep 2025
Use Cases & Capabilities
Windows
Runtime Security
Linux
EBPF
Kernel
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

autoruns vs Tracee eBPF Runtime Security: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between autoruns and Tracee eBPF Runtime Security for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Tracee eBPF Runtime Security: Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between autoruns vs Tracee eBPF Runtime Security?

autoruns, Tracee eBPF Runtime Security are all Endpoint Detection and Response solutions. autoruns A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login. Tracee eBPF Runtime Security Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: autoruns vs Tracee eBPF Runtime Security?

The choice between autoruns vs Tracee eBPF Runtime Security depends on your specific requirements. autoruns is free to use, while Tracee eBPF Runtime Security is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between autoruns vs Tracee eBPF Runtime Security?

autoruns is Free, Tracee eBPF Runtime Security is Free. autoruns offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Tracee eBPF Runtime Security offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is autoruns a good alternative to Tracee eBPF Runtime Security?

Yes, autoruns can be considered as an alternative to Tracee eBPF Runtime Security for Endpoint Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can autoruns and Tracee eBPF Runtime Security be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, autoruns and Tracee eBPF Runtime Security might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

